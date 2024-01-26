I’ll tackle unemployment if elected in 2024 – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has announced that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government plans to implement a comprehensive National Apprenticeship Program, focused on creating jobs and enhancing skills for young people.

During his "Building The Ghana We Want Tour" in the Ashanti Region, Mahama outlined the initiative, which he said will be executed by local assemblies, supporting artisans to engage and employ the youth.



John Mahama, the NDC flagbearer, said this will addressing the residents of New Edubiase, while detailing measures he would employ to combat youth unemployment if elected in 2024.



He emphasized the focus on skill enhancement for individuals outside the school system, targeting opportunities in hairdressing, dressmaking, and other artisanal crafts.



"The next NDC government aims to establish a National Apprenticeship Program, with District Assemblies leading the implementation. They will oversee the registration of artisanal business owners and attach the young people with them. Local Assemblies will allocate funding to mentors who will guide these young individuals," citinewroom.com quoted Mahama as having said.

In his discussions with cocoa farmers at New Edubiase, John Dramani Mahama also unveiled plans to support the cocoa sector's growth.



"The next NDC government will continue previous initiatives to improve the cocoa sector. Additionally, we will provide factories in cocoa-growing areas to ensure we add value to the cocoa beans instead of exporting them in their raw form. This will go a long way to help cocoa farmers, and the factories will also help provide jobs to the youth in these areas," he added.



