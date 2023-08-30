I’ll want to end my tenure with pride – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says he wants to end his tenure in office with pride that he has fought a good fight for Ghana.

“At the end of my tenure of office on 7th January 2025, I want with humility to be able to say just as St. Paul did in 2 Timoty 4:7-8 that “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing”.



President Akufo-Addo said this when addressing a valedictory service for Rev. Dr. Seth Kissi outgoing chairperson of Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery of the Presbyterian church of Ghana in Kyebi in Eastern region.



President Akufo-Addo assumed office on January 7, 2017 on the back of lofty promises including transforming the economy within 18 month, and fighting corruption which won him and the ruling New Patriotic Party power in 2016 Presidential election.



Despite fulfilling some of his promises including implementation of Free Senior High School, many Ghanaians are disappointed in poor performance of the economy and increase in corruption cases.



Ghana’s year on year inflation surged to record high of 54.1% in January 2023 with food inflation rising to 59.7% and transport costs increased 71.4%.

The country was forced to enter into $3billion IMF bailout after the economy reached unsustainable debt level.



Government embarked on excruciating domestic debt exchange program as part of commitment to conditions for the bailout.



President Akufo-Addo is nonetheless confident of fast economic recovery.



He called on Ghanaians to pray for him and his appointees to continue to discharge their duties with humility and integrity to change the fortunes of the country.



“Pray for me and the people I have appointed to various positions with responsibilities that we will continue to exercise our responsibilities with humility and integrity.

"Pray for Ghana that It remains united in peace and continues to thrive for progress and prosperity. I continue to abide in faith in the Almighty God to help advance the fortunes of our nation accompanied by appropriate policies, determination,and hardwork on our part,” Akufo Addo told the congregants at Kyebi.



He urged Ghanaians to have faith that under his leadership, Ghana will be out of the current economic difficulties.



“I urge all of you gathered here to have same believe that the fortunes of Ghana under H.E Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo will be assured. The battle is indeed the Lord’s.”



President Akufo-Addo eulogized Rev. Dr. Seth Kissi for his hard work transforming Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery.