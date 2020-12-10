I’ll work like I have everything to lose – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised the people of Ghana that he will not renege on his effort to make the country a better place.

To him, unlike other Presidents who take the people for granted when they are given a second term, he has a different character and will work like he has a lot to lose.



The President made this known while reading his victory speech at his residence at Nima in Accra.



“There could be that tendency for an incumbent president who has just secured a second term in office, to as it where, take it easy and relax because there is nothing more to lose or prove. I am of a different character.

“Just as I have been doing since January 2017, I give you my word that I will continue to work very hard to build a prosperous and progressive Ghana for which we yearn. The decisive margin of victory in this election constitutes for me an endorsement of the policies and programmes initiated by my government and put before the electorate…and I am determined to do all in my power to accomplish the task of this new mandate and thereby justify the confidence reposed in me.”



“I assure you fellow Ghanaians that I would do my best not to let you down,” the President added.



