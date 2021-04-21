I look forward to working with you – Oppong Nkrumah to Fatimatu

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said he looks forward to working with the Deputy Ministerial nominee to the ministry, Fatimatu Abubakar.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo named his deputy ministerial nominees on Wednesday, April 21.



In a tweet after the list was released, Mr Oppong Nkrymah who is also a lawmaker for Ofoase Ayirebi said “Hello Fatimatu_A We look forward to welcoming you shortly to the information ministry. Congratulations on your nomination.”



A statement issued by the presidency on Wednesday, April 21 also indicates that all thirty-nine ministers will serve in twenty-four positions.



Read his twweet below