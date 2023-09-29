I lost an election last year, but I still remained in the party - John Boadu to Alan Kyerematen

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has criticized Alan Kyerematen's decision to resign from the party.

According to John Boadu, Alan Kyerematen's stated reasons for leaving the party do not justify his departure.



Speaking in an interview on Citi TV he argued that there are individuals within the NPP who have dedicated their time and efforts to the party's cause, campaigning, investing their resources, and sacrificing their careers for the party's success and despite their commitment, many of them have not been elevated to a position of a minister, unlike him (Kyerematen).



He cited himself as an example of someone who faced internal party election defeat but remained loyal to the NPP. He expressed regret that Kyerematen chose to resign over what Boadu considers insufficient reasons.



“It’s regrettable, it shouldn’t have gotten to where it got to. All that he has said is not sufficient for him to resign.”



“If ministers are harboring sentiments, then all of us, including me, John Boadu, are harboring bitter experiences, but the party is supreme.

"I lost an election last year, have I cried to anybody for a position? Or going independent?” he added.



Alan Kyerematen's decision to run as an independent candidate came on September 25, when he officially resigned from the NPP.



This move followed his withdrawal from the NPP's flagbearer race, which reportedly stemmed from challenges encountered during a Super Delegates Conference held within the party in August 2023.



In his official statement regarding his resignation and independent candidacy, Alan Kyerematen stated, "Under the circumstances and given the context, I am honorably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest the high office of the presidency in 2024 as an independent presidential candidate."



