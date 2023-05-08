‘I lost my cool, that’s not me; it was unfortunate’ – Ablakwa on why he kicked ‘court papers’

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has spoken for the first time about why he kicked purported court documents served on him by a supposed bailiff in February this year.

The MP was dragged to court over the action which plaintiff, Victor Kusi Boateng said amounted to disrespect for the courts and the judicial system.



The contempt case which exclusively wanted Ablakwa to be convicted to a jail term was dismissed last week with the judge awarding cost of 10,000 cedis to Ablakwa.



Ablakwa has explained why he angrily kicked the court papers as served on him at the premises of Metro TV in Accra, which footage went viral on social media.



Speaking on Good Evening Ghana programme (May 5, 2023) he was asked by co-panelist Nana Akomea why he did what he did in February this year.



Ablakwa explained: “I was extremely provoked; I was asking the gentleman who are you and he wouldn’t tell me. He just says ‘I have documents for you,’ I say ‘which documents?’ Just let me know, then he threw it at me.



“So, I lost my cool… honestly that is not me. It was an unfortunate incident …but I felt so disrespected. I was driving myself and I thought I could just kick it out of my way and go away,” he added.

He also reiterated that in court, the plaintiff failed to provide proof of service when the judge demanded it because the supposed bailiff was not known to the court, a fact his lawyers established when they went through the court registry.



The said bailiff had gone to serve defamation suit on Ablakwa from Kusi Boateng, an official of the National Cathedral Project who Ablakwa had been publishing damning allegations about since last year.







