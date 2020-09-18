I lost my sight after a football hit my eye - Blind man laments

Montey Kwesi Amoah is a football enthusiast who lost half of his sight as a result of a simple football touch on the eye.

According to him, he was playing football with his friends at Junior High School, when a shot from his friend hit his eye; that was the beginning of his eye problem.



This affected his right eye, he was sent to the Tarkwa Hospital for treatment and later transferred to the Kumasi Hospital and there, they recommended that he was sent to South Africa for an eye operation.



"They told me unless they send me to South Africa for an eye operation before l can see with the said eye, but my mother didn't have money so we begged and they managed to do it in Ghana," he narrated.



He revealed that the money they requested for the operation was over GH¢1000 back in 2006.



Unfortunately, after the successful operation in Ghana, he still couldn't see with the said eye; so he was now managing with the other left eye until it also encountered another problem on his examination day.



"I was writing exams and all of a sudden l realized l couldn't see anything with my left eye too," he said.

Adding that, pastors have squandered all his mother's money because of his eye problem.



"In fact, the money pastors have taken from my mother could have built a house, he emphasized.



Kwasi is now a totally blind man, unemployed and needs help from donors.



Watch video below:





