I lost the elections despite paying over GH¢500,000 to delegates – Lawyer Evans Amankwaa

Defeated Ashanti Region Chairman aspirant, Lawyer Evans Amankwaa

Defeated Ashanti Region Chairman aspirant, Lawyer Evans Amankwaa, has said he spent huge sums of monies on the entire 1,400 delegates at the just-ended elections but still lost.

According to him, he paid GH¢350 to each delegate for lunch and transportation, at the conference which saw 62 candidates contest for various regional executive positions for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Evans Amakwaa noted in an interview on Akoma FM that the total cost amounted to almost GH¢500,000.



The legal practitioner further said although he was not surprised he lost, he had a glimpse of hope he would win the elections.



“I wasn’t surprised at yesterday’s results though I was confident of winning the election. I was as well aware that anything could have happened so I have spent hugely on the just-ended elections but it was my decision so I never regret my actions.”

Over 1000 delegates from the Ashanti Region NDC took part in the regional executive elections at Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 13.



After the election, incumbent chairman Augustus Nana Akwasi Andrews sailed through with 637 while lawyer Evans Amankwa managed some 572 votes with Yaw Owusu Obimpeh coming third with 137 votes.



NYA/FNOQ