I lost the woman I intended to marry because of NPP - Kennedy Agyapong

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has stated that he once lost a woman he intended to marry as a result of his commitment to the party.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, the said woman left him after he returned from the United States of America to support the party in the 1992 elections.



“In 1992, I was in a relationship with Madam Stella. I also had another girlfriend back here in Ghana that I intended to marry. But when it comes to women some are good and some are bad.



“In 1992 I returned home one day to meet the one back here in Ghana holding my ticket and trying to find out if I could go back, because Adu Boahen had lost and NPP had also lost.,” the Assin Central MP said during an interview on his Net2 TV.



“The other woman left me because I had gone broke, she saw the amount of money I brought at that age and spent everything on the NPP. Right after losing the election, she said by their fruits you will know them; she left,” he added.



Ultimately he said, he had to go back to the U.S where he was accepted by his first girlfriend – Stella who forgave him and accepted him back.

“I stayed in Ghana for 8 months, and when I went back my office had been repossessed. I went back to driving a taxi.



“Stella remained. She forgave me and I had no option because her friends back here were calling her to that a lady is driving your man’s car. But she forgave me. All because of NPP, I lost the woman, I lost the office,” she added.



Kennedy Agyapong was responding to Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, who in a recent interview with JoyNews, questioned his competence and devotion as a prospective flagbearer of the NPP.



According to Kennedy Agyapong who is regarded as a financier of the NPP, he has a track record assisting the party in various moments of financial need.



This is corroborated by the former Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen.

Obiri Boahen in an interview with Wontumi radio while calling out Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said, “I said what! What is Nyaho Tamakloe trying to say? In 2016 alone, Kennedy Agypong and Kutin bought almost a hundred pickups. He paid a debt of $3 million for the NPP and that was even in the 90s," Obiri Boahen said.



“Tell me which of the 275 constituencies in Ghana have not felt the impact of Kennedy Agyapong? I am with Bawumia, I am campaigning for Bawumia but it doesn’t mean I should sit aloof if someone says something about Bawumia’s competitor and I have details about it,” he added.







