I love everything about the NDC; there is no discrimination – Kojo Bonsu

A former Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu, has declared his massive love for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) despite the negative perceptions some individuals have about the party.

The contender in the May 13 NDC presidential primaries explained that the party doesn’t discriminate against one another and that there is unity in it.



He added that the NDC also helps its members to flourish in their respective fields of work.



The former football administrator was speaking to Daniel Oduro on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV when he made the comments.



“I love everything about the NDC. I mean, no discrimination. We are all one. We love our people. If you are doing well and they think you can do something, they push you. That’s what makes me love the NDC,” Kojo Bonsu said in the interview.



He also revealed that he has been questioned severally about why and how he as an Ashanti but is affiliated to the National Democratic Congress instead of the New Patriotic Party.

“I’ve had that experience many times. Some years back, some people went like; why did you join this party (NDC) as an Ashanti royal? But that’s where I belong, that’s where I love. I don’t do things because of a friend or a brother. Most of my family are all NPP but I am NDC and I love it there,” he said.



Kojo Bonsu contested John Dramani Mahama in the NDC's presidential primaries, with the latter polling over 98 percent of the votes cast to emerge as the party's flagbearer.



The politician also served as a Mayor for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly under the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama’s administration from 2023 to 2016.



You can watch the full episode of The Lowdown below:









Meanwhile, watch the first episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







ABJ/AE