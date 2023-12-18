‘I’m a Nima boy’ – Akufo-Addo celebrates popular Accra suburb

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has celebrated the popular suburb in which he grew up as a young boy years ago, Nima.

He spoke about his connection with the area in a speech he delivered on December 17 at the coronation of a new paramount chief for Nima, Mohammed Saini Farl, also known as Nii Futa.



The president, whose private residence is in the Nima enclave, emphasized his connection with Nima, stressing how he had spent some of his happiest days as a young person in the Muslim-dominated area.



“Nii Futa has chosen this day to be henceforth known as Nima Day, it is a very important day in my life because it is the birthday of my mother, the 17th of December, and she was a big maghajia of Nima as you know.



“I grew up here, I came here when I was 12 years old, our father moved us here. I don’t think there is any part of this area that I don’t know, I know this area like the back of my hand. I enjoyed some of the happiest days of my youth right here in Nima.



“So it is important that I be here on such a day because I am one of you, because I, too, I am a Nima boy,” he stated to applause from the gathering.

Nii Futa tasked the president to shed off the lame duck label slapped on him since his Vice and appointees will all be campaigning rather than concentrating on their core responsibilities ahead of the 2024 polls.



The chief also questioned why individuals from Zongos do not make the cabinets of all successive governments regardless of their huge numbers.



Nii Futa declared the 17th of every December as Nima Day to champion the progress of the community.





