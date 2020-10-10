I’m a beneficiary of NPP’s Planting for Food and Jobs - Former NDC MP

Mohammed Issifu Pangadu, former MP for Ejura Sekyeredumase

Mohammed Issifu Pangadu, a former National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Ejura Sekyeredumase in the Ashanti Region, has confessed to being a beneficiary of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) initiative.

The former MP noted that his testimony of being a beneficiary of the ruling party’s initiative has caused bad blood between himself and some NDC members.



“When I was in Parliament, even though both NDC and NPP or majority and minority disagree on many issues; when it comes to issues of national development, we build consensus in the interest of Ghana. Why should you have a problem with a testimony from a former NDC MP who is benefiting from NPP's good intervention?” Pandagu asked.



Pandagu also noted that life would have become difficult for him but for the timely intervention of the NPP's Planting for Food and Jobs policy initiative.



He explained that the NDC also contributed partly with the distribution of free fertilizers during their time in office.

He also went on to say that Ghanaians are unable to appreciate the efforts of political parties due to hypocrisy and partisan ties.



“Both NDC and NPP are beneficiaries of subsidized fertilizers and improved seeds. It has improved the yields of farmers and I have benefited tremendously. I’m a Muslim so if I stand anywhere and give false testimony about it, Allah will punish me,” the former NDC MP said.



He further admonished farmers and the youth to take advantage of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.



Mohammed Issifu Pangadu was speaking at the commissioning of a 100,000-capacity fertilizer and improved seed warehouse constructed by RansBoat Company Ltd, a private agrochemicals dealer.