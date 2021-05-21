'I'm a man in my own capacity' – Atubiga justifies resignation from NDC

Former member of the Communications team NDC, Stephen Atubiga

A former member of the Communications team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga has justified his resignation from the party.

Stephen Atubiga officially issued a statement announcing his resignation from the NDC on Friday 21st May 2021.



The politician cited disloyalty, lack of accountability, probity and lousy leadership among others as reasons for his resignation.



In a statement, Atubiga said his resignation follows careful consultations with other disenchanted members of the Party who have collectively decided to split from the NDC to form another Social Democratic Party.



“Furtherance of the true ideology of the late President Jerry John Rawlings and his principles of probity and accountability which the current NDC party departed from years ago.”



“They no longer respect the rights of their voters to hold them accountable for their glaringly incompetent, compromised, parochial personal interests and lousy leadership both in power and in opposition”, excerpts of his statement read.

Atubiga’s resignation comes barely weeks after he was suspended for publishing disparaging comments about Professor Joshua Alabi and other key members of the NDC.



Speaking on his resignation with Kaakyire Ofori Ayim on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, A former member of the Communications team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) noted that he is a man in his own capacity and with integrity.



He noted that he will not allow the NDC to use him as a scapegoat.



“ I am a man in my own capacity with integrity and I stand by anything I say, my conviction and my principles can never be taken away by anybody. So I have the capacity to form a political party in this country, it may not be bigger than the NDC but remember political parties started from somewhere. CPP, PNDC, etc were all ideas of somebody and the votes NDC will garner in 2024 will tell us the strength of the NDC in this country,” he added.