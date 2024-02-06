I’m alive and back to serve my constituents – Gyakye Quayson

MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson

Assin North’s Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, has stated that he is back from medical treatment to resume active engagements with his constituents.

The legislator declares his return to the country with a commitment to serve his constituents and Ghana.



Because of health problems, the MP was largely absent from parliament during the last session.



Addressing the media in Parliament on Tuesday, the lawmaker assured his constituents of his commitment to serve them.

“Tell Ghanaians I am alive and kicking, I’m strong and I really miss them but sometimes in life, you have to take care of yourself. I am back in full swing, and I am going to take care of my constituents, my caucus, and the country of Ghana. We are going to win and we are going to succeed again. My people can’t wait to see me, to welcome me, and work for them.



“Assin North, there’s no turning back. Forward ever, backward never and Ghana is going to move forward. We are all going to put our heads together and make sure this country succeeds,” Mr. Quayson stated.