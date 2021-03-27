I’m also competent enough to represent NPP as flagbearer - Kennedy Agyapong

MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong

Firebrand politician and MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has denied supporting Alan Kyeremanten to be elected as presidential candidate for the 2024 presidential polls.

According to him, he has not endorsed anyone Alan, nor has he endorsed any other candidate.



He has therefore asked the general public to treat the issue with contempt.



Mr. Agyapong said he is also qualified to contest as a presidential candidate and has not endorsed anyone.



He described the issue as cheap propaganda adding, ”they want to talk but I will not give them what they want to hear. I’m not also competent to contest?”

He said those who want to support the Trade Minister can do so and those who want to sup[port Dr. Bawumia can also do so.



To him, those supporting Alan and Dr. Bawumia are disintegrating the party.



He advised them to take caution and stop what they are doing.



He further warned those persons to stop their individual ambitions so they don’t destroy the party.