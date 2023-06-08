I’m being victimised and demonised for speaking the truth – Prof. Frimpong-Boateng

Professor Frimpong-Boateng, former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation.

A former Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Professor Frimpong-Boateng, has revealed in an interview that he is being victimised.

According to him, his invitation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor is a means to demonise him.



He was arrested and later granted a GHS 2 million bail.



Speaking in an interview on Joy News, the heart surgeon indicated that he has remained committed to the work he did but he has been treated unfairly.



He said he was surprised by the treatment meted out to him, given his selfless contributions to the country.



He maintained the report he authored which has generated controversy remains facts.



Prof. Frimpong-Boateng added that he sees no wrong in his past conduct as the Chairman of the Inter-ministerial Committee on illegal mining, and therefore his arrest by the Special Prosecutor came to him as a surprise.

When asked if he feels victimised he said, “I think so. What have I done wrong in this country? … If 0.001% of people behave like what I’ve done, this country will not be the way it is”.



“As we go along in life in this country, others who have the power or the influence now should know that at some point, they will also be held accountable for what they’re doing”, he added.



Professor Frimpong-Boateng further revealed that following his invitation from the Special Prosecutor, he conferred with some elders of the ruling New Patriotic Party, who urged him to honour the invitation.



He stated that there was a plan in place to deal with illegal mining but people have refused to study the plan and are on a mission to demonise him.



“How many people have done for this country what I have done? Tell me. From a very young age, only thinking about Ghana. If have committed an error fine, I admit it. But not when people are pursuing their greed and you point it out and then you’re demolished. That annoys me sometimes, and I think I will not allow myself to be intimidated by anybody.”