'I'm capable, ready to be Mahama's running mate' – Spio-Garbrah

Former Communications Minister, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah

Former Communications Minister, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has said he is ready and willing to be former President John Dramani Mahama's running mate in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to Accra-based TV3, the former Trade Minister said: “I am also capable; I am also ready", adding: "So, it is a matter of his [Mahama's] choice."



Mr Spio-Garbrah, who was once Mr Mahama's boss at the Communications Ministry, said: "If he chooses me, we will all hear about it."



"I have made myself known and available to lead our party and to lead Ghana, and I’m still here in Ghana,” he added.



In November last year, Mr Mahama responded to calls for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to consider Eric Opoku, an MP from Asunafo South, as his running mate in the 2024 election.



While acknowledging the importance of the role, Mr Mahama emphasised that there are established procedures within the party for selecting the right candidate.

He reassured the public that the process would begin this year and urged calm while awaiting the decision from the Presidential candidate, National executives, and Council of Elders.



"What I will say is that, just like custom has it, our party also has processes to select candidates for various roles", Mr Mahama told traditional leaders and their people when he toured the Ahafo region recently.



"It is the presidential candidate, national executives, and council of elders who come together to select a running mate," he informed them, adding: "But that process will start next year, so, keep praying for such a time."



In the last general election in 2020, Mr Mahama chose former Education Mjnister Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate.