I'm comfortable in the church because Jesus Christ is at its center – Bawumia explains

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed why he is comfortable in the church.

Bawumia cited the centrality of Jesus Christ to the Christian faith and the commonalities of the Jesus presented in the Bible and that presented in the Quran.



He stressed a number of similarities that both Islam and Christianity hold about Jesus and his mother Mary to drive home the fact that Jesus unifies both faiths by and large.



“Many people wonder why I am so comfortable in the church. The answer is quite simple. I am comfortable in the church because Jesus Christ is the center of the church. As a Muslim, I am very comfortable with Jesus Christ.



“I find many similarities in the Jesus Christ presented in the Bible and in the Quran. We (Muslims) believe in the virgin birth of Jesus, we believe in the holy book,” he said during an address at the 23rd General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (August 20, 2023).



Bawumia explained that Jesus is referred to in the Quran as the spirit of God and Muslims believe in his miracles, among others, raising the dead, healing the blind and the sick.

“We all believe that Jesus Christ will come back and defeat the anti-Christ and save the world,” he said tasking the faithful to like him, “focus on commonalities and not the differences, our battle is with Satan and not with each other. And so, I am very comfortable in the church,” he stressed.



The outgoing Moderator of the church has touted Bawumia as a symbol of unity between Islam and Christianity.



