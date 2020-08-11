General News

I’m coming to cement peace and unity of this country - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has warned members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stop calling themselves as the real owners of the country.

According to him, the adopted strategy of the Akufo-Addo government is exclusiveness as those whose names are not familiar to them are considered as aliens in the country.



“It is more exclusive, and you heard one of them say that the real owners are in charge now; who are the real owners of this country? All of us are the owners of this country and so it is most unfortunate”, he lamented.



To him, a leadership primary duty for every nation must be to be inclusive and also to bring people together rather than tear them apart but feared that the Akufo-Addo government is doing direct opposite of its primary duty.



“The point I am making is a leadership primary duty for every nation must be to be inclusive and to bring people together rather than tear them apart but unfortunately, this doesn’t seem to be what this government wants to achieve”, he said in an interview with Woezor TV.



He however assured that if God gives him the opportunity back to power, he will use that opportunity to cement the peace and unity of this country as those who have followed his political career know him to be a person who likes to bring people together.

He stressed that he will do everything within the mandate given to him by Ghanaians and makes it his ambition to solve the problem of disunity in the country fuelled by the Akufo-Addo government as he thrives in united front.



“People have followed my political career and I am a person who likes to bring people together, I’m a problem solver and I thrive in united front and it will be my ambition as a political leader and God gives me the opportunity again to cement the peace and unity of this country”, he assured.



“There can be nothing greater in value to us than the peace of our nation. I believe that if it is God’s will and we come into office, we will bring things back to normal. Our democracy is being eroded, people’s rights have been trampled and it is most unfortunate development”, he stated.





