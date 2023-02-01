85
Menu
News

I’m coming to continue the good works of Akufo-Addo – Alan promises Ghanaians

Alan Kyerematen Trade Minister12112 Former Trade and Industry minister, Alan Kyerematen

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr. John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has promised Ghanaians that he is vying to lead the country because he is coming to continue the good works of current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“If Nana Akufo-Addo is leaving office today after doing such tremendous work, then it is imperative for us to get someone who can continue that work. That is the reason why I am sacrificing myself for the NPP to elect me to lead them and bring victory," he revealed

According to him, looking at policies implemented by the Akufo-Addo-led government like the One District, One Factory, Free SHS, Planting For Food and Jobs, among others, the NPP cannot afford to lose the 2024 election hence making him the flagbearer will be the best for the party to retain power.

“Nana Akufo-Addo has done his best if you look at policies that he has been able to introduce in the country like One District, One Factory, Free SHS, Agenda 111, and many other things like planting for food and jobs,” he said.

He argued that, considering all the development President Akufo-Addo has achieved, it is incumbent on the NPP to tell Ghanaians to vote for the NPP by making him the flagbearer “to continue with the good job,” he said.

Mr. Alan Kyerematen will contest the flagbearership race with about five other members of the governing NPP, including the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, the former Energy Minister; Boakye Agyarko, the former Agriculture Minister; Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and the former General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong.

Many have also tipped Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the position but he is yet to officially make his intentions known.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains