I’m coming to continue the good works of Akufo-Addo – Alan promises Ghanaians

Former Trade and Industry minister, Alan Kyerematen

Former Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr. John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has promised Ghanaians that he is vying to lead the country because he is coming to continue the good works of current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“If Nana Akufo-Addo is leaving office today after doing such tremendous work, then it is imperative for us to get someone who can continue that work. That is the reason why I am sacrificing myself for the NPP to elect me to lead them and bring victory," he revealed



According to him, looking at policies implemented by the Akufo-Addo-led government like the One District, One Factory, Free SHS, Planting For Food and Jobs, among others, the NPP cannot afford to lose the 2024 election hence making him the flagbearer will be the best for the party to retain power.



“Nana Akufo-Addo has done his best if you look at policies that he has been able to introduce in the country like One District, One Factory, Free SHS, Agenda 111, and many other things like planting for food and jobs,” he said.

He argued that, considering all the development President Akufo-Addo has achieved, it is incumbent on the NPP to tell Ghanaians to vote for the NPP by making him the flagbearer “to continue with the good job,” he said.



Mr. Alan Kyerematen will contest the flagbearership race with about five other members of the governing NPP, including the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, the former Energy Minister; Boakye Agyarko, the former Agriculture Minister; Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and the former General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong.



Many have also tipped Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the position but he is yet to officially make his intentions known.