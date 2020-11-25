I’m coming to pay you – Mahama promises contractors

Former president John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has assured road contractors in the country that he will pay all debts owed them by government if he wins the December 7 polls.

“The government owes contractors. So, to all the contractors who are suffering today, don’t worry there is light at the end of the tunnel. The NDC administration is coming, when we come, will pay all of you what the government owes you,” the NDC flagbearer told a gathering in the Upper East region where has been campaigning.



Mr Mahama also accused the Akufo-Addo government of collapsing Ghanaians business and thereby creating job losses.



“This government has destroyed more jobs than it has created. The only job they can point to is NaBCo, and yet they have destroyed more than 10,000 jobs in the bank sector,” Mr Mahama said while campaigning at Navrongo in the Upper East region.



He stressed: “All the GN banks used to have staff in them all over the country. Today where are those staff? They are all sitting at home”.

He said the Akufo-Addo government has deceived Ghanaians with their lofty promises.



“This is the greatest political sakawa that has ever happened,” he said to the people of Navrongo during his tour of the Upper East Region.



“If you vote for a government and it comes into power and the quality of your life is going in reverse then you have to vote the government out. Akufo-Addo government is the greatest sakawa in history”.



