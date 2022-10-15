'I'm committed to helping NDC win 2024 election' - National organizer hopeful

Mahdi Jibril

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Organizer hopeful, Mahdi Jibril has said he is committed and poised to ensure his party wins the 2024 general election.

According to him, the party learned lessons from its defeat in 2020 hence it has adopted measures to ensure they do not repeat these mistakes again.



He believes that the party must have a formidable national executive team to win the 2024 elections, adding that, his input will be well felt when he becomes the party’s National Organizer ahead of the elections.



“In the NDC, whoever comes up for the position of National Organizer is qualified, but now I see myself as being able to convert a half chance into a goal. The others may be good, but I think that I am the right person to lead the party,” Mahdi Jibril exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on 'Adwenekasa' on Accra-based Original FM, 91.9.

Mahdi Jibril will contest the incumbent National Organizer, Joshua Akamba in the race.



Mahdi Jibril is sure delegates will elect him as National Organizer based on his commitment and the experience he has achieved in the party since the 2016 elections.