I’m committed to peace before, during and after election 2020 - Abu Jinapor

Samuel Abu Jinapor, Deputy Chief of Staff

Deputy Chief of Staff and Parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Damongo Constituency Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor has appealed to the constituents to go into the election 2020 in peace since he is peace-loving.

Mr Jinapor made the appeal less than three weeks to the December polls in which he is contesting the Damongo seat on the ticket of the NPP.



He said the Damongo Constituency is made up of people from different tribal backgrounds who have lived together in unity as one people and must continue to live as one people even in an election year.



Mr Jinapor added that Damongo as the regional capital of the newly created Savannah region must therefore remain very peaceful since, without peace, development can never be achieved.

He said he, as the parliamentary candidate is therefore on behalf of the NPP in the Damongo Constituency, is assuring the constituents of Damongo that the NPP is very committed to a peaceful election, adding that God almighty has already decided on who becomes the next MP of which nobody can change it.



Three persons have filed to contest the Damongo Constituency seat in this year's Parliamentary elections.



The three are NPP’s Mr Abu Jinapor, the National Democratic Congress’ Hon Adam Mutawakilu Garlus who is incumbent MP and Mr David Tiki Dange, a criminologist and former United Nations security advisor is contesting as an Independent candidate.