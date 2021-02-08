I’m committed to the development of my people - DCE

Dr Prince Sodoke Amuzu, District Chief Executive (DCE) of Akatsi North has said fulfilling the developmental needs of his people remained his topmost priority.

He said though successive governments had done their part in terms of bringing development closer to the people, there still exist gaps in the areas of education, health, transportation, electrification, sanitation, and water among others, which he was committing resources to fill.



The DCE said this at the end of a two-day project tour, which saw the staff of the Assembly and a delegation of Chiefs from the district visiting projects spread across the district.



The numerous projects with funding from Members of Parliament’s Common Fund (MPCF), Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND), District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), and the District Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT), had quite a number being completed with the rest at varying stages of completion.



Dr Amuzu said the district created some 12 years ago, needed all the infrastructural projects it could get to transform its agrarian economy currently saying, he was ready to contribute his quota in whatever position towards addressing the development needs of the people.



“We’re doing a lot of projects. An important one is the market complex. It has a KG block, a health post, two boreholes, two sets of washrooms, a lorry park, and others to take care of the needs of traders. Market because it has to do with proper business and economics of the people. This is an agrarian district with farm produce like potatoes and pineapples, which end up in markets in different districts.

We’re also dwelling on educational infrastructure.



There are a number of classroom projects. You’ll see during the tour that there are ten pavilion projects. These are to address a specific problem of removing school children from under trees scattered across the 125 communities under the 11 electoral areas in the district.”



He noted that projects including the construction of toilets, solar panel mechanised boreholes, health facilities, district magistrate court, ambulance station, police station, and telecommunication masts would also help address specific needs of residents in the communities.



“On electricity, thanks to Mr John-Peter Amewu, the then Minister of Energy, because in 2018, the Assembly applied to him to connect Zemu areas, the farthest and final point in Akatsi North District to the national grid Assembly and in less than 6 months, the area had power,” the DCE said.