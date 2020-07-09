xxxxxxxxxxx

I’m coronavirus positive and I join ‘trotro’ to go for treatment – Nurse reveals

A COVID-19 patient who contracted the disease in the line of duty at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has revealed she has been abandoned to fend for herself and her family.

According to Abena, her husband, mother and nine-month-old baby have not been tested since she tested positive for the disease two weeks ago.



Abena revealed on the Morning Starr that due to her financial difficulties and the failure of the COVID-19 team to transport her to the hospital for treatment, her only choice is to join the public transport from Potsin in the Central region to Korle Bu hospital for treatment.



Abena who is asymptomatic told a shocked host Francis Abban that she picks a commercial vehicle popularly known as ‘Trotro’ to Korle Bu at least once a week for treatment.



“We were given options of being admitted to the hospitals or isolating at home. I chose to self-isolate at home because I was scared of being charged when admitted. With where I stay at Potin, I can’t afford a taxi or Uber to Korle-Bu. I am COVID-19 positive and I have been told to come for checkup on my own. I board public transport when going.”



“I have been home for two weeks now and I feel very bad. I am asymptomatic but the fact that you’ve been told you have COVID19 is sad. I live with my husband and a 9-month-old baby. Because of Covid19, I’ve had to send my baby to my mother. My husband stays in one room whiles I stay in one. There’s been no contact tracing and testing. They asked me to take same medication with people I live with because they assume that once I have maybe they also have it.”

Ghana on Wednesday recorded 854 new cases of coronavirus pushing the country’s total number of infections to 22,822 as of Wednesday, July 8, 2020.



The latest update as announced by health officials put the number of active cases at 5,129.



The number of recovery/discharge cases has also shot up to of 17, 564. The death toll still stands at 129.



The Greater Accra Region still tops the chart with 12,560 cases with the Ashanti Region following closely with a total of 4,824 cases.

Source: starrfm.com.gh

