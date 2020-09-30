I’m disappointed we’ve forced Sun Qiang to relinquish his stool - Chief

Mr Sun Qiang was enstooled Nkosuohene of Kwahu Abetifi traditional area

The Chief of Bonkrom Nana Kofi Achiampong has expressed disappointment at the attacks thrown at Chinese investor and philanthropist, Sun Qiang, who was enstooled Nkosuohene (development chief) of Kwahu Abetifi traditional, a situation which has forced him to relinquish his stool.

The traditional leader said the attacks were unfounded as the foreigner was enstooled following his good works.



Sun Qiang, was enstooled Development Chief on September 5, 2020, with stool name Barima Kofi Ayeboafo.



But the ceremony drew criticisms from social media with some describing it as an insult to Ghana’s culture.



Following these attacks, the Chinese investor on Tuesday, September 29,2020, announced to the media that he is no longer interested in the Nkosuohene stool hence has relinquished the traditional position.

Reacting to this, Nana Kofi Achiampong revealed the Chinese national has embarked on lots of Corporate Social responsibility projects including the building of a classroom block for Bonkro basic school after noticing the children were learning in a ramshackle classroom structure.



“It is painful that people criticising us did not even come here to find out reasons why we enstooled the Chinese man as Nkosuohene. Then you talk ill about us on social media. This is not good. The Chinese man has been helping us in this Community. It is not Abetifi Chief who enstooled him it is we the Chiefs in Bonkrom and Nana Aframso Chief who assessed and noticed that this Chinese has done a lot for the community so we enstool him a Nkosuohene (Development Chief).”



He added, “so we informed Abetifihene about the decision which he okayed. So it is not the Abetifihene who enstooled him. He has built a school for us, he supported me with 50 bags of cement to construct my palace. He recently supported the Community with GH¢1000 and plastic chairs. Now he has established a sawmill creating jobs for the youth, he is establishing a cassava processing factory. So those in Accra who are angry should have patience rather come down.”