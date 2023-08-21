I’m driven by public service and not the desire for personal gains – Veep

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said he is driven by public service and not the desire for personal gains.

The aspiring presidential candidate indicated that he’s contributed so much to Ghana’s development through the Akufo-Addo government.



He made the remarks while addressing delegates of the New Patriotic Party in Donkorkrom, Afram Plains North constituency.



“I am always driven by public service, not the desire for personal gains”.

“It is the reason I am offering myself, first to be elected flagbearer of our party, and then I can offer myself to the people of Ghana so that I can continue to contribute towards the transformation of our country,” Dr Bawumia said.



“I have not been president, but as vice president, I have worked so hard and contributed significantly to the development of our country through landmark policies I have initiated and spearheaded,” Dr. Bawumia said.



He referenced the One Constituency- One Ambulance, Agenda 111 hospital, Digital Addressing System; digitisation of the ports, Passport offices, DVLA, as well as setting up of the ghana.gov payment platform, implementation of the money interoperability system and the e-Pharmacy platform.