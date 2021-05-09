I’m empowering female lawmakers – Opoku-Agyemang

Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections, Professor Jane Nana Opoku-Agyemang has said that she has been embarking on empowerment programme for female lawmakers especially those on the side of her party after the polls.

Asked what she has been doing after the elections which her party lost, she said among other things that “I have been doing soo many things, I have been writing, attending meetings.”



The former Minister of Education said these in an interview with TV3’s Dzifa Bampoh on the First Take.