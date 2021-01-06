I’m eyeing an ambassadorial appointment to go abroad and rest – Rockson Bukari lobbies

Former Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari says he is not interested in being appointed as a Regional Minister nor a Minister in the second term of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government.

To him, he is looking at securing an Ambassadorial appointment to some country outside Ghana where he can rest.



The former Minister of State in Charge of Special Operations made this known when he spoke in an interview with Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio.



He said: “I won’t accept (an appointment to be a regional minister). Coming back to the region as a Minister, I don’t want. I don’t even want a ministerial appointment. If it is an ambassadorial appointment, that is okay because I need to rest now. I don’t need to have pressure again. The demands (of a minister) is as if you are a magician which is not proper for me at this age”.

He added: “So giving me a ministerial appointment now, the pressure will be unbearable. I need something that I will go and have my peace of mind having served my people all along and sacrificing all this while. If the president thinks that I have a role to play, (it should be a job that) I’ll resting outside comfortably but coming back to this region as a regional minister, I will tell my people that I’m too old. It should be given to a younger one”.



After the New Patriotic Party (NPP) under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took over government in 2017, Rockson Bukari was appointed Regional Minister but his leadership was shortlived as he was removed in 2018.