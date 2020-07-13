General News

I’m finding myself busy – Akufo-Addo shares ‘self-isolation’ experience

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is reading all the memoranda and papers he could not read, now that he is in “self-isolation”.

He observed that this has kept him busier than usual.



President Akufo-Addo shared his experience on Sunday when he joined some members of his Campaign Communications Advisory Team via Zoom.



They virtually discussed several issues, among which is the allegations that he is scheming to disenfranchise some voters, particularly those in the Volta Region.



He dismissed this and underscored that the December 7 elections will be crucial as it is going to be “the first time where the immediate past president and the current president” contest each other.



“So the issue of the record is absolutely critical,” he suggested.

“I think we have to be very, very insistent on looking at the record of the two leaders.”



At the end of the conversation, one of the team members asked how he was faring in quarantine.



He replied: “All the memoranda and papers I have not read, I am reading them now.”



The president added: “I am finding myself extremely busy.”



President Akufo-Addo went into a 14-day self-isolation on Saturday, July 4 on the advice of his doctors after “at least one person within his close circle tested positive for Covid-19”.

He has been at the Presidential Villa at the Jubilee House since then.



He told his communicators in the virtual deliberations that “I have five more days”.





