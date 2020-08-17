General News

‘I’m focused on Ashesi University, not politics’ – Patrick Awuah

Patrick Awuah, Founder and President of Ashesi University

Patrick Awuah, the founder of Ashesi University, says he is very much concentrated on his institution, Ashesi University, and how to get the next generation education in order to get elected as leaders.

“I’m very focused on Ashesi and for me, we’re entering the new face of the organisation, and my biggest priority is to get Ashesi to a place where it will do better in my absence, that’s really my focus,” he told Kwaku Sakyi-Addo on the Sunday Night programme on Asaase Radio.



The founder and president of the Ashesi University added that he is very much poised to get the university he established to the next level.



“…it is about having the systems in place so that we can recruit the next president when we need to and actually get strong candidates who may come from internal or external to be the next president of the institution.



“So that’s really where my mind is right now. I’m not even thinking about politics or thinking about going and doing anything else until I have these things in place at Ashesi,” he said.



When asked whether or not he will accept leadership at the political level, Awuah never gave a definite answer but stated that he will cross the bridge when he gets there.

“…when that is done, I will consider many different options…….. I’ll cross that bridge when I get there,” Patrick Awuah stressed.



Awuah indicated that he will attempt to say yes to an advisory position from any government but when it requires more than advisory or a full-time job, then he will have to put things in place at Ashesi.



“And if I’ve done those things, then sure I’ll consider it but if I haven’t done those things, I’ll be very hesitant because Ashesi’s mission is very very important…”





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.