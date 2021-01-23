I'm grateful - Simon Osei Mensah to President Akufo-Addo

Simon Osei Mensah has expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for maintaining him as the Ashanti Regional Minister.

President Akufo-Addo on Thursday released the names of 46 nominees as ministers and regional ministers-designate



Simon Osei Mensah is one of the former regional Ministers whose name featured in Akufo-Addo's first list which has been forwarded to the vetting committee in Parliament.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM, the acting Regional Minister further disclosed his plans for the region.



