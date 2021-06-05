'I'm happy for the Rasta students, they've inspired people' - Kamal-Deen on court ruling

The two Rasta students have finally been accepted by the Achimota School

NPP Deputy Communications Director, Kamal-Deen Abdulai says he is enthused that the Rastafarian students who were refused enrollment into Achimota school have won their lawsuit.

Parents of the students refused to let the decision of the management of the Achimota school cause their children to shave their dreadlocks, which was the only condition for them to be enrolled.



They sued the school, the Education Minister, Attorney General and Ghana Education Service (GES).



The Human Rights Division of the High Court that heard the case ruled in favour of the students, ordering the school to admit them with their dreadlocks.



The students won the case on grounds that the Achimota school decision is a breach of their fundamental human rights.



However, the court ruling has been met with criticisms.

Some critics fear the ruling may have opened the floodgate for all manner of behaviours on the various campuses.



The critics argued that, if the Rasta students can go to the Achimota school on a religious basis, then some students may dress or keep their hair anyhow and also claim it is their religion.



But to Kamal-Deen, the matter is being overstretched.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Kamal-Deen believed the court ruling is in the right order, arguing that every person must respect each other's religious beliefs.



When asked if the Rasta students were his children, he would tell them to still attend the Achimota school, he answered in the affirmative.

"I am happy that they went to the court to test the law to the extent the court has ruled that their fundamental human right was being trampled upon and so we should leave them to go to the school. That will inspire them and everyone to know the children, they're indeed assets to us and assets to the world. For me, psychologically, I don't think it will affect them," he stated.



Watch the reaction of father of Oheneba Nkrabea speak on #SayItLoud



