I’m in my 14th year, I was never consulted on leadership change – Ato Forson

Cassiel Ato Forson, former deputy Minister of Finance

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr Cassiel Ato Forson has parried claims by some members in his caucus that they must be consulted when there is a change in leadership.

According to the Minority Leader who is also the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiem Constituency in the Central Region, no such thing has happened in the house since he joined the caucus.



Mr Forson was speaking in an interview on Accra 100.5 FM’s mid-day news on Thursday, 9 February 2023.



"I have seen leaders emerge for the past 14 years in Parliament. There hasn't been a time where members were consulted.



"I was never consulted in any of these changes in Parliament," he said.



He further reminded his colleagues arguing on this tangent that the party has the mandate to change leadership in the house.

According to him, the party is the coach in the matter of change of leadership in parliament.



"In this vein, the party as the coach knows who can captain the team," he illustrated.



"I see myself as the one the party has brought to score the golden goal," he indicated.



He promised to leave a legacy for the party in Parliament by helping to change some of the processes of selecting new leaders.



Mr Forson was recently selected by the NDC to become the Minority Leader in Parliament taking over from Haruna Iddrisu.