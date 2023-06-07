I'm just a small fly, leave me alone! - Annoh-Dompreh 'whips' Ken Agyapong

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has responded to allegations by colleague Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, about comments that Ken is unfit to become president.

Agyapong, a New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful was captured in an audio clip while addressing NPP delegates calling out the Majority Chief Whip who is also MP for the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency.



Speaking at a June 6 press conference in Parliament, Annoh-Dompreh described the development as unfortuntate stating among others that Ken Agyapong had failed to reach out to him over the said allegations but rather chose to escalate it.



He called on the presidential hopeful to focus on his bid and leave him alone, describing himself as a "small fly" focussing on his whip job in a difficult parliament.



"It is never true, I can never describe him as somebody not fit for president," Annoh-Dompreh said.



After challenging Agyapong to mention the name of the particular person who made the allegations against him, the Chief Whip added: "Then again, I will also advise him, he should leave me, I am just a small fly concentrating on my whip job in this difficult parliament, he should distract my attention.

"And then, he should focus on his presidential campaign bid, and leave me alone, let me concentrate on my responsibilities and my whip jobs… I have received more than 100 calls today, people asking whether I have a beef with Ken Agyapong…" he added.



What Kennedy Agyapong said:



"We are only concerned about speaking English. Annoh-Dompreh gets up and says I am not a presidential material. Have you ever seen a foolish rich man?" Kennedy Agyapong questioned in the audio shared by Oman Channel on YouTube.



During another campaign interaction, Kennedy Agyapong revealed an alleged attempt by Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh Dompreh, to sabotage his campaign.



"Do you know something? Annoh-Dompreh, who is the Majority Whip in Parliament, has the audacity to call chairmen and tell them that 'you are supporting Kennedy Agyapong, he is not presidential material'," Agyapong said.

