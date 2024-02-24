I’m known to take responsibility; vote for me – Mahama woes Ghanaians

John Dramani Mahama is NDC's flagbearer for 2024 elections

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has indicated that he is a man who accepts responsibility.

To Mahama, leaders should never take flight from their responsibilities.



He made this known when he addressed the NDC LAB after days of dialogue on the party’s policies they intend to introduce when voted into government.

“There is no room in leadership for excuse-making and flight from responsibility. You cannot make grandiose promises about the economy in 2016 only to be put in charge, run it down, push all of us into suffering and hardships and turn around to say you were only the mate of a reckless driver and, therefore, you should be excused from blame.”



He added, “Not only do I have a much better and more measurable performance record in both my role as Vice President and Head of the Economic Management Team and later as President, than my leading contender in this year’s elections, I also have a record of taking responsibility. The same cannot be said of my opponent.”