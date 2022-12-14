I'm mature enough to work with Sam Gyamfi - Pablo

George Opare Addo (left), Sammy Gyamfi (right)

The National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has said that his disagreement with the National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, will not affect their working relationship.

Opare Addo, who is popularly known as Pablo, said that even though he and Gyamfi might not like each other, they will work together in the interest of the NDC.



Speaking in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Pablo added that confusion at the party's 10th Women and Youth Conference in Cape Coast should serve as a lesson to members of the party.



"Now we have to sit down and work together, and we must work together for the sake of the NDC. Sammy Gyamfi does need to like me and I don't need to like him, but for the sake of the NDC, we must be able to work together.



"And I am mature enough to be able to work with him. I can assure everybody that I have forgiven what he did because he is my small brother," he said in Twi.



Pablo also said that he has no issues with Sammy Gyamfi supporting his opponent in the NDC youth election.



He added that he has won the election, and they must now work together to ensure that the NDC wins the 2024 general elections.

The party's women and youth leadership elections were held on Saturday, December 10, with George Opare Addo, and the National Women's Organiser, Dr. Hannah Bissiw, retaining their positions.



The election was, however, marred by violence, and the Ghana Police Service has declared 16 people who were involved wanted.



