I’m not a romantic guy, not searching for a woman – Sammy Gyamfi opens up

National Communication Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

Aside his ferocious style of politics and unwavering commitment to his career, Sammy Gyamfi, the national communications officer of the opposition NDC has given Ghanaians a little peek into his private life.

The vociferous communicator has revealed that he is currently not actively involved with any woman in an amorous relationship after his previous one ended on a bad note.



According to him, his entire being at the moment is currently fixated on how to win election 2020 for his candidate John Dramani Mahama who is seeking re-election having served one term from 2012 – 2016.



“I’m not searching, right now my focus hundred percent is on election 2020 and winning that election for John Dramani Mahama. I intend to give that (love life) some more attention post-December 7,” he told Bola Ray on Starr Chat.



Giving an account of his previous relationship, he said it ended “on the rocks” less than a year ago leaving him with no choice but to focus on his political career.



“I was in a relationship for a long period of time, for about six years but it’s quite on the rocks at the moment, I considered it over. It’s an incident that happened less than a year ago...”

Though he wouldn’t accept a new relationship, he simply described his current situation as follows “Obviously I’m a guy so I’ll be involved in a few things but not at that level yet. What I can tell you for a fact is that I have not been into something very serious in the last almost one year…”



In a rather interesting twist, he refused to accept the tag of a romantic man. “I wouldn’t say I am romantic guy, I’ll say I am a nice guy…”



When asked if he had a girlfriend before he entered the university he said: “ooh yes I had at the secondary school level, she was from Notre Dame in Sunyani.”



Though he was hesitant in giving details about his past relationships he gave the indication that he dated about two other ladies while in the university.

