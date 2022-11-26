I’m not anti-John Mahama, I've worked with him since 2002 - Ofosu Ampofo

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, National Chairman, NDC

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has debunked festering propaganda that he is “anti-John Mahama.”

According to Mr. Ofosu Ampofo, no amount of lies and propaganda can mar the exceptional relationship and loyalty to former President John Dramani.



He explains that his relationship with Mahama started in 2002 when he [Ofosu Ampofo] became the national organizer of the NDC.



“I am not anti-John Mahama. I am one person who has worked with John Mahama ever since I became the national Organizer of this party in 2002. We went to an election in 2008 in which the late Prof.Mills won power. At that time I was leading his campaign team when he was a running mate. Ever since I became Regional Minister I worked with him. I worked with him when I became the local government minister. When I was National Organizer, President Mahama was Director of communication of the party which I worked with him”.



Mr. Ofosu Ampofo said his loyalty to Mr.Mahama is unquestionable, promising full support for him.



“I have been loyal to President Mahama and continue to be loyal to him. And I want to state that if our delegates endorse him or vote for him which I know is a possibility and likely scenario, I will give him my 200% support. I will work for him 24 hours to ensure that he wins the next elections and form the next government to bring policies to rescue this country into reality”

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo also refuted claims that dismissed former members of the party such as Koku Anyidoho, Allotey Jacobs are members of his campaign team.



“For the records, I am National Chairman, I presided over the meeting where we took the decision to dismiss Koku Anyidoho and Allotey Jacobs. I will be the last person to undermine my own party. Those spreading rumour that Koku Anyidoho and Allotey Jacobs are members of my Campaign team, I want to categorically state that it is just mere propaganda and it will fail. It is a figment of their own imagination. Under no circumstance will I bring persons dismissed by the party, who are not even delegates to become campaign team members”.



He said, he has enough men and women with integrity supporting his campaign



“I don’t lack people who will campaign for me who are bonafide members of the NDC. So those contesting me should come and tell us what they will do when they become national chairman and others. They should not hide behind people to say that Koku Anyidoho, Yaw Boateng Gyan, Dela Coffie, and Allotey Jacobs are regular panel members of Ahotor FM which is a radio station that belongs to me. None of them has been a panelist on my radio station before. So I want to use this medium to dismiss that propaganda being festered …and if they have nothing to say they should throw in the towel and withdraw from the race because I want to assure you that I will win this election and I will win it hands down, and I will lead the NDC to power “.



Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo (born March 10, 1962) is an experienced politician who has passed through the ranks serving as an assembly member, and District Chief Executive for Fanteakwa North before becoming a Member of Parliament for the area.

He is also a former Eastern Regional Minister and served as Minister for Local Government and Rural Development. He is also a former National Organizer and currently National Chairman of the NDC seeking re-election for a second term but facing fierce contest from another experienced politician currently the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia aspiring to annex the position.



However, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo says he is confident delegates of the party will reelect him having led the party to improve its performance from 4.8 million votes to about 6.3million votes in the 2020 presidential election, increased parliamentary seats from 106 to 137 and annexed the speaker of Parliament position for the party.



He added that under his leadership, retreats have been organized for the constituency and regional executives, and party reorganization conducted ensuring that branches and wards of the party are activated toward 2024 polls.