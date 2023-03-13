9
Menu
News

I’m not arrogant; I’m open hearted and affable – Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto 586x424 1 Flagbearer hopeful of the NPP, Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Mon, 13 Mar 2023 Source: kasapafmomline.com

The immediate-past Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has vehemently rejected the arrogant tag on him.

The former Cabinet Minister has been variously accused by some political actors as very arrogant and condescending in his political engagements.

The Minority side on the Appointments Committee of Parliament in 2021 during the vetting of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto then Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture assigned reasons for their inability to pass him including what they said was his arrogant nature.

“The Minister-designate was particularly discourteous, downright condescending and offensively arrogant in his appearance at the committee which is not the kind of attitude expected of public servants,” point 4 of the caucus' reasons stated.

However, perhaps responding to such a tag personally at the beginning of his lecture on the Topic: The Future Of The Economy Of Ghana -Transforming Agriculture For The Prosperity Of All, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra on Monday, March 13, 2023, The former Member of Parliament for Kwadaso stated categorically that those who know him well will attest that he’s not the least arrogant.

“For those who know me well, I am known to be “confident” “very passionate” and to have “strong” views on many subjects. Frequently, I have often been perceived as being too serious and arrogant but that is far from the reality. In fact, I am a very friendly, open hearted and an affable person.”

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto was excited about the support he’s had since he announced his decision to contest the flagbearer position of the NPP.

“As I stand before you here today to share my vision for the future, I am moved by the immense support that I have received so far ever since I announced my intention to contest the flagbearer race. I never knew there were so many who have quietly followed my progress in politics over the years and continue to believe in me.”

He added that he has the passion for service and to serve his motherland Ghana, with all that is within him even if it cost him an arm and a leg.

Source: kasapafmomline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The influential father of Ghana’s youngest female medical doctor
Sam George slams Duffuor
Borga Sylvia explains why she kissed Nana Ama McBrown at a funeral
How search for slain soldier’s phone led to arrest of four suspects
Ashaiman murder: How Sherrif Imoro was fatally stabbed
The two major govt positions Ken Agyapong has openly opposed
2024 will be a ‘do or die’ affair - Mahama declares
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money