I’m not copying Mahama - Kofi Akpaloo on his female running mate

Founder of Liberal Party of Ghana, Percival Kofi Akpaloo

Founder and flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Percival Kofi Akpaloo has denied copying former President John Mahama's decision to choose a female as his running mate.

The LPG flagbearer has named Margaret O'Brien Sarfo as his running mate in the upcoming December presidential elections; an election he is 100% sure of winning.



Prior to this, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), had announced Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate.



In a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'The Platform' programme, Kofi Akpaloo denied the fact that he deliberately copied the NDC Flagbearer.

According to him, Madam Sarfo was his choice in 2016 and he just decided to maintain her in 2020; moreover, the former Education Minister was Mahama's 'last option'.



"She was supposed to be my running mate in 2016, but we were dropped out . . . I'm maintaining her like Akufo-Addo and Bawumia . . . it's just a coincidence," he said.

