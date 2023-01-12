I'm not deterred by the naysayers, I will build the National Cathedral - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo reiterated that the National Cathedral project would be completed in the last two years of his presidency.

He made the remarks during a prayer service at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, January 10.



President Akufo-Addo stated that he will not be deterred by the critics and will do everything in his power to ensure the project’s completion.



“I am determined, come what may, I have two more years, that whatever the case, the National Cathedral will be at a very advanced stage before I leave office. I think it is important that we do it.

“All the reasons that I’ve given and continue to give, there will still be critics and naysayers. I think we have to take it as they are all part of life. But it should not be a sign of discouragement to us to be able to go forward,” he added.



He also commended the clergy for their support and words of encouragement.



“It’s always [good] that we hear encouragement because a lot of the time, you hear harsh criticisms and I think to hear encouragement from very responsible members of the community is also something very heart-warming and encouraging”, adding: “It only reinforces our determination to see how we can do it.”