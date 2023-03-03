I'm not happy Akufo-Addo has failed - John Mahama

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com
Former President John Mahama says he is not happy that President Akufo-Addo's government has failed to deliver on their promises to Ghanaians.
For him, it has never been his wish that his political opponents will fail.
He said it is his vision that Ghana will develop, irrespective of who is in power.
Former President Mahama said this whilst launching his campaign bid to contest for the flagbearer position of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ho in the Volta Region today, March 2, 2023.
