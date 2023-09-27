I'm not opposed to Alan's resignation but I wouldn't have asked him to go - Kwadwo Mpiani

Former Chief of Staff and Minister of Presidential Affairs during the John Agyekum Kufuor administration, Kwadwo Okyere Mpiani, has weighed in on the recent resignation of Alan Kyerematen from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Sharing his perspective on Kyerematen's decision, Mpiani indicated that even though he is not opposed to it, he wouldn't have asked him to go and do what he has done.



"He's taken the decision already. He tried to explain his reasons for doing that, and there was no way anybody could advise him," Mpiani revealed.



"If he had consulted me earlier, I would have stuck with him and let him know the pros and cons of the decision he was taking and then tried to convince him based on my understanding of the issues to maybe stay in and fight. I did not support his resignation. I am not opposed to it, but I wouldn't have asked him to go and do what he has done," myjoyonline.com added.



When asked about his agreement with Alan Kyerematen's assertion that a select group had hijacked the NPP, Mpiani concurred, stating, "Well, to some extent yes. You know, I think the party's problems deepened the very day the party decided to sack its Chairman [Paul Afoko] and General Secretary [Kwabena Agyapong], which I believe was unconstitutional under our own party rules, but then the party did it."



He further elaborated on the consequences of this decision, highlighting the consolidation of power within the party's leadership.



Mpiani noted that addressing this issue was imperative to prevent further internal discord within the NPP.

Alan Kyerematen's decision to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential elections was rooted in his perception that the NPP had undergone significant changes, departing from its historical identity.



He cited the influence of a select group of party leaders, government appointees, and power brokers as factors driving his decision.



Kyerematen's announcement also included his resignation from the NPP and his declaration to run for the presidency in the 2024 general elections as an independent candidate.



He revealed that his presidential ambition would be championed by a youth-led movement.



