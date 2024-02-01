I'm not surprised with what happened in Yendi; violence is the hallmark of NPP - Sam George

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has expressed his lack of surprise regarding the chaos that erupted during the parliamentary primaries of the NPP.

According to him, violence has been the hallmark of the NPP, recounting the Ayawaso West Wougon violence during the by-election in 2019.



Speaking on Good Morning Ghana on Thursday, he stated, “I will maintain the fact that I am surprised with what we have seen in Yendi; it is the hallmark of the NPP. They have become a very violent party. Yesterday marked the 5th anniversary of the Ayawaso West Wougon violence. I looked at my yesterday, and I almost wept because this beautiful world would not have lived if I had died 5 years ago.”



He also raised concerns about the government's failure to ensure justice for the victims.

“It is sad that five years on, justice has not been delivered, and the only conclusion I can draw is that the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo authorized, commissioned, and sanctioned the criminal activities of the National Security apparatus to hurt and harm and visit mayhem on unarmed civilians,” he said.



NAY/OGB