I'm not using scholarship monies to fund my parliamentary ambitions - Kingsley Agyemang

Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, the Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, has rejected claims that he is using funds from his office to sponsor his parliamentary ambition.

He indicated that despite the challenges his outfit is facing with regards to funding, there is no truth in the allegations that he is hoarding monies at the Scholarship Secretariat for his political ambition.



His comment comes after a Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Clement Apaak, accused him of keeping the monies at the Scholarship Secretariat for his personal benefit, leading to beneficiaries not getting paid.



Speaking in an interview with Kwesi Parker-Wilson on Oyerepa TV on August 31, 2023, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang stated that the claims made by the MP for Builsa South, Clement Apaak, are borne out of hatred and urged the general public to disregard the reports.



“It is very unfortunate this is coming from a Member of Parliament [Clement Apaak]. Is he not aware of the public financial management? Then there is no point in discussing this and I don't even want to make further comment on this.



“This [claims of using monies from the Scholarship Secretariat to fund his political ambition] is coming from an honorable Member of Parliament. It is very unfortunate. This is malicious, and borne out of mere hatred because how do you conceive this can happen on the rules of engagement or rule of the public financial management? Is it wrong to nurture the ambition of a Member of Parliament? This is not the first time I am contesting; I did it in 2016,” he said.



