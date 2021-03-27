I’m pleading with Koku Anyidoho and Allotey Jacobs to join LPG - Kofi Akpaloo

Allotey Jacobs and Koku Anyidoho have been expelled from the NDC

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has advised Koku Anyidoho and Allotey Jacobs to join the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) after been expelled from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the expertise and experience of Koku Anyidoho and Allotey Jacobs will help enhance and boost the chances of LPG winning the 2024 election.



"I’m pleading with Koku Anyidoho and Allotey Jacobs to join LPG because it will boost our chances of winning 2024 election. No political party can do politics in Ghana without those two experience politicians. That is a fact," Mr Akpaloo exclusively told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expelled Mr Allotey Jacobs, a former Central Regional Chairman of the party, over allegations of misconduct and anti-party behaviour.

Former Deputy General Secretary of the party, Mr Samuel Koku Anyidoho with immediate effect.



The party in a letter addressed to Mr Anyidoho and signed by the NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said the suspension is pending a final determination of a petition by two registered NDC members complaining about the conduct of Mr Anyidoho which they viewed to be in breach of the NDC constitution.