I’m poised to discharge my duties in 8th Parliament – Lydia Seyram Alhassan

Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan, MP for Ayawaso West Wougon & Dep. Majority Chief Whip in 8th Parliament

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wougon constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan has maintained that she is prepared and ready to take the mantle as Deputy Majority Chief Whip in the 8th Parliament.

The development comes after the leadership of the New Patriotic Party at the National Council Meeting had earlier proposed Ophelia Hayford, the Mfantseman MP for the position.



Madam Ophelia Hayford was however replaced with Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan as she is expected to deputize the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh, MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri.



But in a reaction to her nomination on Citi News, the Ayawaso West Wougon MP pointed, “Ghanaians can see what I have done within these the last two years. My new appointment is a learning curve and for me, I am ready and prepared for this new role. I will work hard to make my critics proud. We all need our critics to put us on our toes.”



Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan gave the assurance that she will diligently discharge her duties in accordance with the laws of Ghana’s Parliament and the constitution as well as the people of Ghana without fear or favour.



Meanwhile, in the early hours of January 7, 2021, Alban S.K Bagbin was elected by the House to serve as the Speaker of Parliament.

His nomination was earlier announced by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) after the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) also nominated Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye for the position.



Polling 138 votes, Alban Bagbin won against his predecessor Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye who had 136 votes with one legislator said to have failed to participate in the vote.



The vote which was marred with some controversy and confusion on the floor of Parliament was settled when the Clerk of Parliament declared that Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin was elected as Speaker of Ghana's 8th Parliament for the next four years.



While Alban Bagbin's election has been welcomed by most, some have suggested that he may have reached some sort of agreement with the opposition NDC hence his nomination prior to the vote in Parliament on January 7, 2021.