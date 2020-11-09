I’m presidential material but not interested – Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong says he finds it troubling how his efforts in helping secure electoral victories for the party are being undermined within.

According to the vociferous legislator, even though, he knew it was impossible to be appreciated by everybody in the party, it was somehow chillingly fascinating for him to know those undermining his efforts are people with presidential ambitions.



“I’m not worried about that. Of course, some people even when we are wholeheartedly doing something for the party, they won’t do it but they would come out and say…he wants to be President,” Agyapong told Accra-based Asaase Radio on Sunday, November 8, 2020.



“I have never thought of it. But, this is how they tag me. Even, I want to be President I will a President in style. I have no question about it. I can be a president in style. Then, they have to get the message clear, that I will be a President in style if I want to be President. But, I’m not interested,” he added.

Touching on his brash encounters with Ghanaian authorities, the most recent the judiciary, Agyapong explained that he does not deliberately pick fights with Ghanaian institutions.



He does that when “I feel there’s a problem that we have to address…I don’t deliberately go out there to challenge authority, but I challenge authority when the issues are there and [are] affecting the citizens of this country.”