I’m providing 'critical help' not freebies – Akufo-Addo replies Mahama

President Akufo-Addo has in a direct response to Mr. John Dramani Mahama said the measures being implemented by his government to cushion the plight of Ghanaians are “critical help to households” in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and not freebies.

Mr. Mahama in a recent meeting with some road contractors accused the president of taking advantage of the pandemic to provide freebies instead of creating jobs to better the lives of Ghanaians.



“This government is prioritizing consumption; no government develops prioritizing consumption. You have to invest money in the productive sectors and the productive sectors would create jobs and the jobs will create prosperity for the people.



“But if you say everybody should stay at home and we will give you everything free, free; free this, free that. All the countries that have developed, they didn’t develop like that,” the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said.



However, in his 15th address to the nation on Sunday, August 16, 2020 on measures his government is taking to contain the spread of the Covid-19, Mr. Akufo-Addo said he is rather being responsible and sensitive to protect the interest of the nation.

“I know that the pandemic has adversely affected many lives and livelihoods. It is for this reason that Government has implemented several measures such as free water and electricity, and funding to support small businesses, and tax reliefs, amongst others, to cushion the effect of the pandemic.



“We are not providing freebies, we are providing critical help to households, families and businesses, in the midst of this pandemic, because we care. It is my conviction that, in times of crises, it is the duty of a responsible and sensitive Government to protect the population, and provide relief,” Akufo-Addo noted.



A few weeks ago, the government announced the extension of free water and electricity to Ghanaians for the next three months to further reduce the burden of the Covid-19 pandemic on the citizenry. The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta who announced this during his Mid-year Budget review said it is because government puts the concerns and aspirations of the ordinary Ghanaian first.





